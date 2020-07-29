This Country and Celebrity Gogglebox star Daisy May Cooper is set to join the cast of Taskmaster

Daisy May Cooper will be joining the cast of Taskmaster as it moves over to C4 for its 10th series.

She will compete with fellow stars to be crowned champion when the comedy show returns later this year.

Taskmaster confirmed its entire line up for the upcoming series earlier today, when it shared the teaser trailer for its 10th series.

The trailer starred the upcoming contestants, revealing that Daisy May Cooper alongside fellow comics Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring will compete against each other to impress hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

The trailer shows the five comedians opening a locker each by themselves, where they each find a clue about the show’s new C4 home in a container.

Daisy, who is dressed like a superhero in a gold skirt with a cape and matching headpiece, seems to be falling at the first hurdle with her walkie talkie, as she desperately exclaims, “What am I doing? I don’t understand!”.

Host Alex recently teased the new contestants, revealing that he feels that they are “all good” and hopes that the viewers “will be pleased” with the characters chosen to take part in the upcoming series.

Taskmaster revealed last year that they would be finding a new home on C4 for this year’s series, after previously airing on Dave.

Ed Gamble, who won the last series of the show, revealed that he felt positive about the change and thought that it would be a “great” opportunity for the comedy series.

“Dave did such an amazing job,” he said, “from commissioning the show to promoting it and letting them have artistic freedom.

“But nobody can deny that any opportunity for the show to be seen by more people is anything other than great.”