Dame Edna Everage: ‘Tune into my show – what else have you got to do?’

All aboard possums! Legendary host Dame Edna Everage is back for one night only this Christmas with a new chat show on BBC1

‘Tis the season of festive fun… which is why Dame Edna Everage makes a glorious return with a one-off, BBC1 special hosted from her luxury yacht The Ocean Widow.

The legendary Australian presenter – played by Barry Humphries, 85, since 1955 – is back for one night only (we’ve heard that before!) with Dame Edna Rules the Waves. On board her boat are an array of guest stars including Sharon Osbourne, Judge Robert Rinder, Anita Rani, EastEnders’ Rudolph Walker, Joe Sugg , I’m a Celebrity 2018 winner Emily Atack and chef Rick Stein, with music from Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Speaking to What’s on TV about her return to our screens Dame Edna, who started a rumour ten years ago that she’s in her 60s, said:“When the BBC said they needed me back, what could I do?

“I thought I’d retired one time too often – I’ve done four farewell tours – but luckily no one ever believes me.”

MORE: Death in Paradise new series everything you need to know

Revealing more about her new one-off chat show, Dame Edna – who kindly said we could address her as Edna – added: “I’ve some lovely guests including Sharon Osbourne and Judge Rinder. I adore little Sharon, she’s very smart, and Judge Rinder was in awe of me.

“I revolutionised the chat show when I made it host-centric. It doesn’t really matter who the guests are. They’re not important when I step into the foreground!

“You should tune in – what else have you got to do?”

That’s the most heart-warming Christmas message we’ve heard all season. Welcome back Edna!

Dame Edna Rules the Waves, BBC1, New Year’s Eve, 9.05pm.