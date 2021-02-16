Dancing on Ice 2021 is taking a mid-series break...

ITV bosses have confirmed that there won’t be a live Dancing on Ice show this weekend.

The series is taking break after being plagued by trouble over recent weeks, including celebrity skaters having to bow out of the show due to injury or positive Covid tests.

A statement from ITV confirmed that there would be no live show this weekend: “ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.

“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

“The welfare of all those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.

“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us, and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the live shows back on Sunday 28th February.”

Defying the odds

The news comes after Denise Van Outen and Billie Faiers were both forced to withdraw from the competition after sustaining injuries during training.

Dancing on Ice has defied the odds and managed to put on a show despite the current lockdown restrictions that are in place.

Sadly the series has still been hit by a number of Covid-related troubles, including comedian Rufus Hound and Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant both having to withdraw after testing positive for the virus.

Jason Donovan has also been forced to take a break from the show due to back pain, however it is hoped he will be able to return to the ice when the live shows begin again.

A one-off special

Thankfully, the Dancing on Ice-shaped hole in your Sunday evening will be filled by a one-off special this weekend.

ITV will instead air Dancing on Ice: The Greatest Show on Ice instead, which will revisit the most memorable moments in the show’s history, including the past winners.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sunday nights at 6pm on ITV – the live shows will return on Sunday 28th February.