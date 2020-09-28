Here's everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice 2021...

Dancing On Ice 2021 will soon be on our screens as a brand new series of the Sunday night skating competition returns.

Here is everything you need to know about the new series, from which celebrities have been confirmed to be taking part and what date you can tune in for the first episode, to the changes being made to filming thanks to social distancing restrictions…

Which celebrities will be skating in Dancing On Ice 2021?

Graham Bell

Former Olympic skier Graham is no stranger to winter sports.

But don’t be fooled into thinking that’s going to make him top of the leader board when it comes to Dancing On Ice!

Graham appeared on BBC Breakfast to announce his news about joining the Dancing On Ice 2021 line up… admitting “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing!”

Graham confessed that his dancing abilities were limited… “I can dance on tables, wearing ski boots in apres ski… it’s not graceful and elegant!”

Colin Jackson

Colin revealed he had joined the all-star line up for Dancing On Ice 2021 during an interview alongside Graham Bell on BBC Breakfast.

The 53-year-old former sprinter and hurdling champion admitted: “I can do a little bit of skating.

“I think with sport in itself, you’ve certainly got a bit of balance and that will be transferable in this circumstance.

“How much dancing we’ll do, who knows?! We’ll see how the choreography goes!”

Sonny Jay

Sonny will be swapping radio for TV as he joins the line up for Dancing On Ice 2021.

The Capital Radio DJ is best known for presenting the station’s breakfast show alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

He revealed the news to his co-stars live on the radio… “I’m going to be doing Dancing On Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan, who began his career as Neighbours favourite Scott Robinson, has confirmed that he will be taking to the ice as part of the new series next year.

Speaking of his new adventure, Jason said on Twitter: “I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my apres ski as well!

“I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a bit smile to everyone’s faces in 2021!”

Faye Brookes

Another celebrity confirmed to be joining the show was former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes.

Faye played Weatherfield’s Kate Connor between 2015 and 2019, and now she is taking on a new challenge as she puts her skating skills to the test.

The news was revealed on Lorraine, with Faye saying: “Finally the news is out. I’m so excited.

“This is the first time people are going to see me not being a character. I might be Bambi on the first day, who knows.

“Ice skating is a massive strain on the body, so hats off to all the pros.”

Denise Van Outen

Denise was the third celebrity announced to be joining Dancing On Ice next year, and she told the news on Loose Women.

There was a bit of confusion as her identity was revealed after Linda Robson said her name before the official announcement had been made.

As Denise joined the show for her chat, she told the Loose Women panellists that she had kept the fact she was joining Dancing On Ice a secret from her daughter…

“I’m really excited. Finally I get to tell people. I’ve kept this a secret from most of my friends and family.

“Betsy doesn’t even know, she is at school so she is going to find out this afternoon when I pick her up.

“She will be so excited, she loves the show and we watch it every year.”

Joe-Warren Plant

Emmerdale star Joe, who is best known to soap fans for playing Jacob Gallagher since 2010, was the second star to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice.

He appeared on This Morning to announce the news with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“I’m super excited, I can’t even describe it,” he told them.

“I have got some time off Emmerdale to really focus on the training so that I can try my best.

“It is a new challenge, I have never done anything like this before.

“I have been wearing my skates around the house so that they mould to my feet and don’t rub while I’m training.

Myleene Klass

Myleene was the first contestant to be announced for the latest series on Dancing On Ice.

She revealed the news on her social media pages, leaving fans thrilled.

The former Hear’Say star, who also won a legion of fans when she appeared in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, told fans: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore!

“I am so, so excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonince.

“My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

“Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for any challenge when completely out of my comfort zone. But most of all, I want a bum like JLo!”

Who will be presenting dancing On Ice 2021?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning to their presenting roles on the show.

Who will be judging on Dancing on Ice 2021?

The judging panel will see Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman joining skating legends Torvill and Dean as they offer advice and deliver scores each week.

When will Dancing on Ice 2021 start?

Dancing on Ice will return to ITV in early 2021.

It is thought we will see the series begin in January and air on Sunday evenings, as with previous years.

As soon as an official start date is confirmed we will update you.