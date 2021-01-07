Dancing on Ice 2021 WILL go ahead, despite lockdown worries

An ITV spokesperson confirms Dancing on Ice 2021 will be on despite the new coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Cast members feared Dancing on Ice 2021 might not go ahead owing to the UK having been put into its third coronavirus lockdown on the 4th January. This was reported yesterday by The Sun.

According to anonymous source, there were people “scrambling around backstage with no real idea how it’s going to come together.” They went on to call the entire situation “a bit of a mess”.

However, an ITV spokesperson told The Mirror that ITV “have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.” So Dancing on Ice 2021 fans shouldn’t worry as the show is still scheduled to go ahead at its original time.

This isn’t the first time Dancing on Ice has suffered setbacks due to coronavirus, though. Whatsontv have already reported on how producers feared the ice-skating might be of a lower standard compared to previous years. Due to coronavirus restrictions, many celebs had no access to essential training facilities ahead of the live shows in January.

However, Dancing on Ice 2021 was pushed back from the normal air date at the start of January. This meant producers were hopeful there would be enough time for celebs to practice.

This year’s celebrity line-up includes famous faces like Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, musician and presenter Myleene Klass, actress and presenter Denise Van Outen and singer Jason Donovan.

Dancing on Ice released a trailer giving us the first look at the full celebrity line-up in late December last year, which you can watch below:

Dancing on Ice 2021 starts on Sunday 17th January at 6pm. It airs on ITV and will be available on the ITV Hub too. For even more shows to enjoy, check out our TV guide.