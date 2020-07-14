Dancing on Ice ‘auditions’ Gogglebox star for upcoming series

Dancing on Ice is coming back

Dancing on Ice has reportedly auditioned a Gogglebox favourite for the upcoming series.

The ITV ice skating competition has confirmed that it will be coming back for a series next year and it sounds like producers are already looking for celebs to take part.

Dancing on Ice producers are reportedly after Celebrity Gogglebox favourite Denise Van Outen to take part in next year’s series, after she was seen arriving at Slough Ice Arena in Berkshire.

Pictures obtained by The Sun show the star arriving at the ice skating alongside Love Island’s Luke Trotman who is reportedly also being considered for the show.

Footballer Wayne Bridge and Blue star Anthony Costa are also said to have been seen turning up to audition for the series.

It comes after a source said that producers are hoping to bring the show back bigger and better next year.

“It’s full steam ahead for next year’s show and casting is already well underway,” a source told The Sun.

“The professional skaters will be meeting potential celebrity partners on the ice next month to see how they pair up.

“It takes some time to get the celebs up to speed so they’ll spend a lot of time on the ice to make sure they’re definitely keen to go ahead. It’s only after this that they’ll be confirmed.

“All training will be done safely and with the teams abiding by social distancing rules.”

The source added that the producers are hoping to get in bigger names than ever before, explaining, “ITV have taken a hit like all the broadcasters so they’re pumping cash into the show in a bid to make it a real ratings winner again,” the insider added.

“The budget for talent has been inflated so they can splash out on a couple of really big names.

“Dancing On Ice has increased in popularity over the years and now it’s picked up a real following, they want to keep the momentum high.”