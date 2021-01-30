Dancing On Ice has seen more celebrities drop out of tomorrow night's live show - but there are rumours Denise could be returning to the ice.

Dancing On Ice 2021 has been thrown into jeopardy as three of the celebrity skaters drop out ahead of tomorrow night’s live show.

Filming a series of Dancing On Ice was ever going to be the easiest task with the current lockdown restrictions in place, but show bosses have been given a huge headache this week as they face going on air on Sunday without three of their main stars.

Fans will already know that Denise Van Outen has been forced to bow out of the competition after she sustained a shoulder injury ahead of her first live show.

The TV presenter and West End star announced on Tuesday that she was having to quit the show despite initially hoping to continue after dislocating her shoulder in rehearsals, an injury which it was later revealed had left her with three fractures.

Two more celebrities to miss Sunday’s show

However, Rufus Hound will also be forced to miss this weekend’s show because he has been self-isolating for the last week.

Billie Faiers has also had to take time off from the show following the death of her beloved gran.

An ITV insider reportedly told The Sun: “The trio of absences have caused major headaches. Bosses have to fill two hours in prime-time.

“They thought the biggest hurdle would be getting the programme on air, but they couldn’t have foreseen coronavirus causing a contestant to drop out at the same time that two other stars left due to an injury and bereavement.

“With such a run of bad luck, they’re preparing for every possible outcome. They’re taking nothing for grated.”

Could Denise return next year?

Thankfully both Rufus and Billie will be back… but there are also rumours that Denise and her skating partner Matt Evers could be returning to the ice.

Matt hinted during a chat with The Sun that there could be a chance the pair might return for the show in 2022.

“There has been a lot of comment online for ‘Denise and Matt 2022’, they have never really done that before.

“At this stage we are just looking at next week, but there is a lot of support for Denise to do the show again next year. I would love that.

“That’s because I get along with Denise so well, we just laughed so much.”

Denise has been replaced by olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler for the current series.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sunday nights at 6pm on ITV.