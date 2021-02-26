Dancing on Ice cut short after FIVE stars withdraw from the competition

Dancing on Ice will be a lot shorter than expected...

Dancing on Ice fans will get an earlier finale, as the competition has been cut short this year.

Unfortunately many competitors have had to drop out of the series due to injury and other reasons.

Jason Donovan is the latest celebrity to leave the competition, following Denise van Outen, Billie Shepherd, Rufus Hound and Joe-Warren Plant. Jason Donovan has been suffering from back pain, while Denise van Outen and Billie Shephard sustained injuries during training.

Rufus Hound and Joe-Warren Plant have both tested positive for coronavirus, so they will not be able to take part in the competition. As a result of this, the finale will now take place on Sunday 14th March.

A spokesperson confirmed: “ITV have taken the decision to move the final of Dancing on Ice forward by one week. The competition’s final will now take place on Sunday 14th March.

“Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times. Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is our top priority and we look forward to the rest of the series, on air from this Sunday at 6pm.”

But the five remaining contestants Fay Brookes, Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson and Sonny Jay will all perform routines as expected. In an interview with This Morning, professional skater Matt Evers said: “We know we’re up against a lot this year and it’s just a matter of making the best out of a weird situation that 2020 and 2021 have brought, so it’s a matter of continuing to move forward, keeping that smile on our faces and hopefully entertaining people on Sunday night.”

Matt was brought in to replace Hamish Gaman, who sustained an injury when putting on a sock. Hamish had previously partnered with Fay Brookes.

So despite a string of bad news, the show will still go on but fans will get their Dancing on Ice finale a lot sooner than expected.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday 28th February at 6pm.