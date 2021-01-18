Last night's Dancing on Ice has got fans grumbling about one thing in particular...

Dancing on Ice returned with a new series last night and fans are thrilled to have the Sunday night skating competition back on their screens.

However, the latest series comes with a few changes… and fans aren’t entirely happy.

As with many TV shows on at the moment, there have been some amendments to how things are done due to the current social distancing restrictions.

Making changes

As well as all the judges and presenters remaining two metres apart last night, another big change for the new series of Dancing on Ice was the lack of live studio audience.

But while viewers are used to the fact things are a little different on TV these days, they weren’t a fan of the canned cheering that ITV used to make the studio sound like it was full of people watching.

Fans took to social media to complain about the loud cheering…

Despite being distracted by the cheering from a non-existent audience, fans enjoyed having their favourite skating competition back.

Six of the 12 new celebrities took to the ice with Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Jason Donovan, Lady Leshurr, Rufus Hound and Rebekah Vardy all impressing the judges in their first week.

While there might have been some stumbles and trips, the celebrities earned themselves impressive scores from the ice panel.

However, fans aren’t happy that it was Lady Leshurr who found herself in the bottom two with skating partner Brendyn Hatfield.

Despite being joint top of the leaderboard, the pair will now have to skate again next week in the skate off.

The couple they will be skating against will be one of the six new celebrities dancing for the first time next week – but who will be the first famous face to be voted off the show?

Dance on Ice airs on Sunday nights at 6pm on ITV.