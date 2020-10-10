Graham Bell will soon be in training for next year's series of Dancing On Ice...

Dancing On Ice 2021 celebrity, Graham Bell, has been talking about the plans for ‘mini bubbles’ ahead of the new series.

With many TV shows taking place at the moment, there has been a lot of talk about isolating together and creating bubbles.

Thankfully, Graham Bell has revealed that while ‘mini bubbles’ will be created, there won’t be any need for his skating partner to be moving in!

The Olympic skier has been named as one of the famous faces joining the skating competition in the new year.

Graham will be joining stars like Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen and Faye Brookes for the new series, and training for the show will begin soon.

Social distancing Dancing On Ice style

Ahead of the new series, Graham told Metro.co.uk about the show’s plans for mini bubbles.

“We have what’s called a close cohort relationship, and I think they’re going it in mini bubbles,” he explained.

“So it would be me and my professional skating partner, plus a coach in one bubble.

“We don’t think we will need to isolate with each other – they’re not going to move in as far as I know, though that would be really good for training.”

Training kicks off soon

Graham went on to explain that the celebrities wouldn’t be training together for the show…

“Once we get to the phase where we are actually training, we are at different ice rinks across the country, so we are all separated.

“A lot of the banter will be on social media because we won’t necessarily get to meet up as much as we would have done in pervious years.

“So that, in a way, is more inclusive. In order to communicate we are going to. be using social media so everyone else is going to be able to see it.”

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in January 2021