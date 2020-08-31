ITV announce ANOTHER major change for 2021 Dancing On Ice

There are more changes heading for Dancing On Ice in 2021...

The team behind Dancing on Ice is working hard putting together the 2021 series of the skating reality TV show.

But as well as the very real prospect of filming without a live audience, like many TV shows going forward, there is another change heading for the new series.

Skating shake-up

ITV has confirmed there will be a change to the line up of professional skaters, with Alexander Demetrious and Carlotta Edwards bowing out of the series.

The pair joined the show in 2019, and last year Alexander was paired with Love Island celebrity Maura Higgins, while Carlotta skated with magician Ben Hanlin.

But an ITV spokesperson has confirmed to Digital Spy that the former couple, who announced their split back in April, wouldn’t be part of the main skating team…

“As we approach each new series we consult with all of our skaters to discuss best pairings and opportunities going forward and sometimes this means a break from the main cast.

“Alex and Carlotta will not be in our main cast line up for Dancing On Ice when it returns in 2021.

“This does not mean it’s a final farewell and they both remain much loved members of the Dancing On Ice family, with potential to return.”

This news comes after Dancing On Ice stalwart Brianne Delcourt announced she would be departing the show after 10 years as a professional skater on the series.

Current reigning champion, Alex Murphy, has also announced that she won’t be seen in the 2021 series after her contract wasn’t renewed.

Despite winning the 2020 series with celebrity partner Joe Swash, Alex took to social media to share her upset at not being asked to return with fans.

There has been much speculation about the 2021 celebrity line up after stars were spotted auditioning for a role on the reality TV show.

Emmerdale actors Alexander Lincoln and Joe-Warren Plant were spotted at auditions as well as Sally Dyvenor from Coronation Street and Hollyoaks favourites Alex Fletcher and Carley Stenson.

Dancing On Ice returns for a new series in early 2021.

For full listings, see our TV guide.