There will be 12 celebrities joining the new series...

Singer Myleene Klass has been announced as the first celebrity to join the new series of Dancing on Ice.

The former Hear’Say and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star will be showing off her skating moves when the popular series returns to our screens at the start of next year.

Myleene is no stranger to being on our TV screens after presenting shows like Popstar to Operastar and The One Show.

The presenter is also a regular on Smooth Radio, presenting a popular weekend show for the station.

The news is out

Myleene announced the exciting news on her Instagram page yesterday, telling fans that she was excited about her new adventure on the ice.

The singer told fans: “Guess who won’t be holding the coast at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, so excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonince.

“My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

“Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for any challenge when completely out of my comfort zone. But most of all, I want a bum like JLo!”

In an official statement Myleene added: “My 13 year old and 9 year old daughters are obsessed with ice skating.

“My role is to tie the shoelaces and hold the coats, but now it is my turn to learn and I can’t wait!”

Holly and Phil return

It has already been confirmed that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back in their presenting roles for the new series.

The judging panel will also see Torvill and Dean return alongside John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

The new series of Dancing on Ice is expected to return to ITV in early 2021.