Dancing on Ice officially starts Sunday 17th January

Dancing on Ice fans eager for more info about the next series will be pleased to know that ITV has just released a new promo trailer for show’s return – and announced the start date for the series too!

The new trailer for Dancing on Ice 2021 gives viewers their first look at the whole line-up. It was initially revealed by Lorraine Kelly during her daytime talk show earlier today.

The official Dancing on Ice Twitter account revealed that the Sunday night ice-skating show will finally return to our screens on Sunday 17th January.

Also confirmed to return are Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on presenting duties. John Barrowman returns alongside Ashley Banjo as expert judges, sharing the judging panel with legendary British skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

The full show line-up was already revealed earlier this year. If you missed it, the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up is:

Actor and performer Jason Donovan

Musician and presenter Myleene Klass

British rapper Lady Leshurr

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound

Former Olympic athletes Graham Bell and Colin Jackson CBE

Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay

Model and TV personality Rebekah Vardy

Actor Joe-Warren Plant

Actress, singer and performer Denise Van Outen

Actress Faye Brookes

TV personality Billie Shepherd

One of these twelve celebs will follow in the footsteps of Dancing on Ice 2020 winner Joe Swash to become the next winner of the greatest show on ice.

Several stars have already taken to the web to share how well their training is going. Myleene Klass shared a video of herself practising a split handstand alongside daughter Ava.

Pro skater Mark Hanretty, who is partnered with Billie Shepherd for 2021, also shared a backstage photo earlier in December. He said that Billie was “managing her nerves so well”, and thanked the Dancing on Ice production team for their amazing work keeping the show working under the new COVID regulations.

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 17 January on both ITV and the ITV Hub (see our TV Guide for full listings).