The new series of Dancing on Ice could look a little different to usual...

Dancing on Ice producers are reportedly worried that the show’s thirteenth series will be below the usual standard viewers have come to expect due to the impact of COVID-19.

According to The Sun, many of the celebrities set to star in Dancing on Ice in 2021 have not had nearly enough time to get their skates on ahead of the next series.

The continuing effects of COVID-19 have meant that facilities Dancing on Ice would normally use for training have not been open or easily accessible.

As such, many of the celebs in the next line-up have not been able to start getting to grips with ice-skating.

Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan are apparently amongst those who have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

This has meant that Dancing on Ice producers are worried about the performance standard being lower than viewers have come to expect.

The affected celebs have apparently barely been able to get on an ice rink.

This leaves precious little time for them to start practising full ice-skating routines.

Worrying times

The Sun’s source revealed many key production hiccups behind the scenes of Dancing on Ice.

They said that the show’s practice ice rinks were all public venues which hadn’t been given permission to remain open, and the show is now on a break for the Christmas period.

The source went on to explain that this chaos was happening before the new tier system was announced. So, it’s likely that it will now be even more difficult for celebs to get in that essential pre-show practice.

Producers are still trying to remain hopeful it’ll be alright on the night, though.

With the show returning a fortnight later than normal, the anonymous source said: “Thankfully there’s a bit of extra time they can hopefully sharpen up.

“If not there’s going to be some questionable skating on show.”

Dancing on Ice returns to our screens on ITV and online on ITV Hub Sunday 17 January.