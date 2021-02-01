There is a chance we could be seeing Kate Connor back on the cobbles...

Dancing On Ice 2021 star Faye Brookes has opened up about her future at Coronation Street, almost eighteen months after her departure from the soap.

Faye played Kate Connor between 2015 and 2019, before the character left the show following her doomed wedding day that saw her wife-to-be Rana Habeeb die in the factory roof collapse.

The actress is currently wowing judges and viewers with her skating on this year’s Dancing On Ice.

But her new-found love for the ice doesn’t mean she won’t consider going back to Coronation Street at some point.

A Weatherfield return?

In fact, Faye has revealed that if the chance presented itself she couldn’t say no.

Faye told OK! Magazine: “My journey at Corrie was open-ended, so that’s possibly something I could go back to and if there was an opportunity, I would. Who knows what the future holds.”

With Kate’s dad, Johnny Connor, currently struggling in prison for a crime he committed years ago, this could be the perfect time for the character to come back and help her family.

Falling in love with skating

But right now, Kate is having far too much fun on Dancing On Ice, earning high praise from the judges for her performances with professional partner Hamish Gaman.

As well as chatting about a potential return to Coronation Street, Kate also opened up to OK! about being part of the Dancing On Ice line up…

“I always said I never wanted to do it. I always said my face was my job and I’m scared I might fall on it!

“But we went through this crazy past year and it was the first opportunity that came up and I didn’t bat an eyelid.

“Since I said yes, I’ve completely fallen head over heels in love with the sport.

“I eat, sleep and breathe the ice.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sunday nights at 6pm on ITV.