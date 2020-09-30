Lady Leshurr will be swapping singing for skating...

Lady Leshurr has been announced as the tenth celebrity to join the Dancing On Ice 2021 line up.

The musician announced the news on the Kiss FM breakfast show with hosts Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo.

Lady Leshurr will be joining Myleene Klass, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant, and Denise Van Outen on the ice.

Former Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Sony Jay, Graham Belle, Colin Jackson and Rebekah Vardy will also appear on this year’s series.

Speaking of her new adventure, Lady Leshurr said: “Oh my gosh, I don’t know what I’ve got myself in for.

“Everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time!

“I’m petrified, but I’ve always wanted to ice skate, so what is better than doing it in front of millions of people.

“I’m looking forward to having a new skill, skating backwards, and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Sound advice

Dancing On Ice fans will remember Kiss FM host, Perri, was a runner up in last year’s series and took the opportunity to offer some advice…

“Whenever you can, just get on the ice and enjoy it, you’re going to have a blast. And if you ever do a music video on ice then bring me in!”

The new series of Dancing On Ice is expected to start in the new year, and it has already been confirmed that Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to their presenting roles.

Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman will also be returning to the judging desk alongside skating legends Torvill and Dean.

Dancing On Ice will be returning to ITV1 in the new year.