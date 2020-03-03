DANGER in Neighbours as this DEADLY villain makes a reappearance

There is danger heading for Ramsay Street as one of Erinsborough's most notorious criminals returns...

There is trouble lurking around the corner for Ramsay Street residents in today’s Neighbours when Finn Kelly continues to get his memory back… and he starts to show his true colours to the Kennedys.

Neighbours fans know that former villain Finn is a reformed character since being in a coma wiped the last decade of memories from his mind.

Not only is the dangerous criminal now an upstanding Erinsborough citizen, he has also gone from trying to wreck people’s lives to working towards helping others at the Sonya Rebecchi foundation charity.

But after a forbidden kiss with Elly Conway has caused his memories to start creeping back, Finn has struggled to keep his dark side under wraps, knowing that the second anyone realises what is happening he will be carted off to prison.

Everyone thinks Finn is down in the dumps because of Lucy Robinson asking him to leave the Lassiters’ Mardi Gras celebrations.

But in reality he is struggling to hide the fact his dark side is coming back, and he’s venting his fears about turning bad again by making video diaries.

However, his attempts to cover the fact he can remember most of his days as Erinsborough’s most notorious criminal start to crumble today when he is chatting with girlfriend Bea Nilsson.

As the pair talk about Lucy throwing Finn out of the Waterhole, Finn suggests to Bea that if she loved him she would cancel all her Waterhole gigs in protest.

But this is definitely the nasty Finn talking, because nice Finn would never suggest such a thing, and Bea is stunned by his suggestion.

Susan has also overheard the conversation and starts to get suspicious that there is more to Finn’s outburst than he is letting on.

With some of the residents of Ramsay Street planning to head to Pierce’s island for Elly’s birthday celebrations, could Finn tagging along put them all in grave danger now that his dark side is emerging?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5