Albert Square residents are caught up in a boat party tragedy this week...

EastEnders fans were on the edge of their seat during Monday’s episode, which saw Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and wife Linda (Kellie Bright) fighting for their lives on board the sinking boat.

Linda cried out “I’m stuck, I’m trapped down here!”, and Mick tried to save her as they both battled against the rising water levels. Mick even promised Linda, “If this boat goes down, I’m going down with ya.”

Of course, in classic EastEnders style, this is exactly where they decided to cut the episode and leave viewers unsure of their fate.

EastEnders has been teasing a shock death later this week, and Danny Dyer appeared on This Morning to talk about the 35th anniversary of the BBC soap.

Presenter Eamonn Holmes asked if Mick will meet his demise on Friday, to which Danny joked: “It’s me, I’ll just declare it now. I was gutted. They called me upstairs. But I go out strong and I’m happy about it.”

Getting serious for a moment, Danny added: “You know I can’t declare who dies, but it’s going to be a real shock, I’m telling you.”

With the boat stunt set to shock viewers, Danny was full of praise for the way it was put together.

He told Ruth and Eamonn, “We’ve taken the soap thing to a whole new level. Every episode starts at the disaster and then we jump back seven hours earlier.

“You see as it plays out, it’s very clever. We’re very proud of it.”

He also revealed that filming the four anniversary episodes took six weeks, instead of the usual 10 days, because the water scenes were filmed in a tank in Southend.

But it wasn’t as grim as it might look, as Danny revealed: “The tank was alright, it was nice and warm. It was like bathwater!”

At least one person is due to die in the dramatic anniversary special… but who will it be? And are Linda and Mick safe?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC1.