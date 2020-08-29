McFly’s Danny Jones on The Voice Kids final: ‘It’s gonna be epic!’

Danny Jones can’t wait to rock out as the stage is set for the final of The Voice Kids 2020 on Saturday night…

Our pint-sized performers have done all they can to impress the superstar coaches… now it’s time for viewers to decide which of the final four will win The Voice Kids 2020. But, for this year’s final, things will look a little different…

In order to adhere to strict Covid-secure guidelines, for the first time in show’s history the final has been pre-recorded and viewers will notice other significant changes, too!

Coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Paloma Faith and will.i.am’s big, red chairs will be spaced further apart for safety reasons and there will also be no studio audience. However, in an exciting twist, a special ‘at home’ audience watched the final as it was being recorded and THEY will crown the winner of The Voice Kids 2020.

After winning with his act Sam Wilkinson last year, Danny – singer and guitarist with pop-rock band McFly – is hoping to make it two in a row in Saturday’s final with 10-year-old rocker George from Cambridge. George will be going up against Team Pixie’s Justine, 13, Team Paloma’s Dara, 12, and Team Will’s Victoria who, at seven, is the show’s youngest ever contestant.

We chatted to Danny, 34, ahead of the recording of The Voice Kids final, to find out what’s in store…

How are you feeling about the final? It’s going to look a little different this year…

“Yeah, it is going to be different but we’ve just got to go with the flow and make it as amazing as a final can be in the current situation. I’m just happy that it’s going ahead as planned for the kids and for the competition.”

What made you choose George as your finalist?

“Often, it’s not about how amazing you are already, it’s about how amazing you can be. You’ve got to see the potential and, with George, there’s something inside him you can’t teach. He has this real energy and a raw talent of just going for it with his performances and that’s what drew me to him. I thought he deserved the chance to be in the final to really show me what he’s got. I want him to become a rock star on the night as if he’s playing Wembley Stadium!”

Do you think George’s performance might be affected by there being no studio audience?

“George is such a showman, so it might be a little weird for him because he’s an ‘audience’ guy; he knows how to control the audience in the room and really thrives off a crowd. I just hope George’s energy comes across to the ‘virtual’ audience watching at home.”

All the coaches will duet with their acts at the final. What we can expect from your performance with George?

“All I’ll say is, it’s one of my favourite songs of all time. It’s gonna be epic!”

Can George win? And how much do you want to be the winning coach for the second year in a row?

“It’s not really about me winning. Pixie’s won twice with these big diva singers but I learned from winning with Sam last year to stick to what I believe in. Obviously, winning again would be a massive bonus but I want it more for George, who’s like my little brother. Right now it’s sink or swim and George will reach his goal if he swims. He’s such a powerful little dude. I know he can only get better… and that’s what’s exciting!”

Up to now, the finalists have only had the coaches to impress. How do you feel about the ‘virtual audience’ choosing the winner?

“Well, you always getting nervous at this point – it’s like sending your kid off for their first day at school! I’ve told George to just enjoy his performance and I hope people love him for him. We have four brilliant voices at the final – George, Justine, Dara and Victoria – who are going to deliver some amazing performances. Whatever happens on the night, all these kids have done amazing to get this far. So what will be will be.”

What do you most enjoy about working on this show?

“I love working with Pixie, Paloma and Will. If we didn’t have the banter or the connection we have as a four, there wouldn’t be any show. And I feel so privileged to be able to sit in that big, red chair and coach these amazing kids. The look they give you when they’re relying on you, inspires me to keep doing what I’m doing. It’s the easiest job I’ve ever had – apart from being in McFly, of course!”

Speaking of McFly, you were forced to postpone your tour because of the pandemic. How keen are you to get back to performing live again?

“As a band, we feel like the horses waiting for the gates to open before a race – but we can’t get out! Music brings people together and I think it’s needed more than ever right now. It’s pretty scary what the future holds for the entertainment industry. Not only will McFly be back and stronger but I think music will play a bigger part in people’s lives than ever before.”

The The Voice Kids final can be seen on Saturday August 29 at 7.20pm on ITV (see our TV Guide for more shows to watch).