Dark Land: Hunting the Killers sees a team of experts using modern policing methods to look at cold cases

Dark Land: Hunting the Killers is a new BBC true crime series which reinvestigates some of Wales’s most shocking unsolved murders.

The series follows an expert team looking at the cold cases, with each episode focusing on a new notorious murder.

Dark Land: Hunting the Killers release date on iPlayer

Dark Land: Hunting the Killers will be released on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 1st November. It will also begin on Sunday 1st November on BBC1 Wales at 10.30pm.

Who’re the team of experts?

The team is led by former Chief Constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, Jackie Roberts. Other experts include DCI Paul Bethell, the former head of the South Wales Cold Case Unit, geographic profiler Dr Samantha Lundgren, forensic psychologist Professor Paul Britton and archive researcher Dr Nell Darby.

The team have skills in all areas of forensic criminology and hope their modern policing methods can identify the prime suspects in these unsolved cases.

Dr Lundgren said: “With cold cases, especially the sorts of cases we’re looking at that go back to the 1940s, it’s a real challenge to see how new technology can help and potentially uncover new lines of enquiry.”

What’s the first case in Dark Land: Hunting the Killers?

The first case focuses on the murder of Maureen Mulcahy. The series asks whether a man connected by DNA to a trio of other murders of young women in the area could be involved?

23-year-old Maureen was dropped off by a friend at a pub in Port Talbot on 21st February 1976. She was never seen alive again and her body was found in a disused playing field. Her murderer escaped justice.

What other cases does the series look at?

Other cases the team will look at are the murders of six-year-old Carol-Ann Stephens who was abducted from Cardiff in the 1950s, 12-year-old Muriel Drinkwater who, on her way home from school, was raped and shot in Swansea, and Mamie Shotton who went missing in 1920. Her skeleton was found 41 years later in a cave on the Gower coastline.

