DARK secret in Coronation Street causes THIS shocking turn of events

One Coronation Street favourite is harbouring a deadly secret...

Coronation Street solicitor Adam Barlow is getting closer to unearthing Gary Windass’s killer secret… and now Carla Connor is also involved in the drama.

Fans of Coronation Street will know that Gary has been harbouring the secret that he killed loan shark Rick Neelan in June last year, but somehow he has managed to keep his crime hidden.

However, Gary’s nemesis Adam knows he is hiding something, and had made it his mission to get to the bottom of what he had done.

Adam is on the case

So far Adam has succeed in befriending Rick’s ex, Laura, giving her free legal advice under the guise of wanting to help her.

But really he likes having a direct link to Gary’s shady dealings – and next week sees him find out more when Laura admits Rick sends her money via his minions.

Knowing that he means Gary, Adam is intrigued.

And the plot thickens when Gary then suddenly hikes up the rent at Underworld.

Adam immediately knows that Gary is involved in something dodgy and that’s why he needs the money from the factory rent so badly.

But things are about to get even more complicated when Carl gets involved.

Carla’s back where she belongs

After telling Nick Tilsley that she is bored of pulling pints at the Rovers, Carla is thrilled when he asks her to oversee the factory for him while he takes some time off to be with Leanne and Oliver.

Carla is only too happy to oblige and everyone at the factory is surprised to find their old boss is back in the hot seat.

But when Sarah admits to Carla that the rent has gone up, Carla tells her to leave Gary to her… but what does she have planned?

And with Carla and Adam now on to him, how much longer can Gary keep his killer secret hidden?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.