Sir David Attenborough to front new BBC1 wildlife epic A Perfect Planet

The natural historian - seen here in previous series Seven Worlds, One Planet - will be returning to our screens for a brand new five-part series...



The BBC has revealed that Sir David Attenbrough will present a major new natural history series called A Perfect Planet, which will focus on how humans can become a “force for good”.

Teasing the five-part epic, 93-year-old Sir David says: “Oceans, sunlight, weather and volcanoes – together these powerful yet fragile forces allow life to flourish in astonishing diversity. They make Earth truly unique – a perfect planet.

“Our planet is one in a billion, a world teeming with life. But now, a new dominant force is changing the face of Earth: humans. To preserve our perfect planet we must ensure we become a force for good.”

BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore said that BBC1 is continuing to lead the way in natural history programming.

She added, “I’m thrilled that Sir David Attenborough will be our trusted guide to A Perfect Planet. It will be a breathtaking series celebrating the intricate systems that allow our planet to thrive, bringing together a unique perspective with groundbreaking camera technology.”

A Perfect Planet is a “unique fushion of blue chip natural history and Earth Sciences”. The series will explain how the living planet operates, by showing how the forces of nature support the Earth’s great diversity of life.

Viewers will get to see locations such as Ellesemere Island, the Galapagos, China, Hawaii, the Bahamas and more, as the series reveals how animals are perfectly adapted to whatever the environment throws their way.

Perfect Planet is a Silverback Films Production for BBC and Discovery, and will be available on BBC1 and Discovery Channel.

Sir David’s recent BBC series have included Seven Worlds, One Planet and Planet Earth II.

A start date has not yet been confirmed, althought A Perfect Planet – fronted by David Attenborough – is expected later this year.