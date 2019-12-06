David Tennant to go Around The World in 80 Days in new BBC drama

David's off on adventure of a lifetime as Fogg...

David Tennant will star as literature’s greatest explorer Phileas Fogg in a new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic novel Around The World In 80 days.

The former Doctor Who star has been cast as Verne’s hero in an eight-part version, which sees rising French star Ibrahim Koma play the mercurial Passepartout; an irrepressible character who falls into the role of Fogg’s valet.

Around The World in 80 Days, which was first published in English in 1873, sees Fogg make a vast bet with his fellow Reform Club members that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days.

Joining David Tennant in the cast is The Crown’s Abigail Fix, a young journalist determined to make her mark in a man’s world, who claims the chance to report on the amazing journey.

The team of writers adapting the story is led by Ashley Pharaoh (Life on Mars, Ashes to Ashes).

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “This is such an exciting project. There is an amazing team both in front and behind the camera and we cannot wait to see their ambitious interpretation of this classic novel for a new generation.”

The adventure has reached the screen in many different guises before, including a 2004 film which saw Steve Coogan play Fogg opposite Jackie Chan as Passepartout.

Perhaps mostly famously Michael Palin had a crack at doing the journey for real in his epic 1989 travelogue, which is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The seven-part series was an enormous hit and Palin went on to make a string of other travelogues.

Meanwhile, David Tennant was also recently cast as serial killer Dennis Nilsen in a new ITV drama, Des.

In an early picture, Tennant looks almost unrecognisable as one of Britain’s most notorious murderers.

It’s not yet been revealed when Around The World in 80 Days will be shown.

Main picture of David Tennant: SIPA USA/PA Images