David Tennant and Michael Sheen to star in new lockdown comedy

The Good Omens stars are reuniting!

David Tennant and Michael Sheen will reunite in a new six-part comedy series.

Airing in June on BBC1, Staged will see them playing stage actors who have been furloughed.

The series follows actors as they rehearse via video call following the temporary cancellation of their West End production.

Each episode is 15 minutes in length and the format is based on an original idea by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn.

David Tennant’s wife Georgia will also play one of the actors in the upcoming BBC series.

The BBC says, “Absurd and humorous in equal measure, Staged takes on the challenges of creating a drama in lockdown, on stage and off, with a line-up including Georgia Tennant, Lucy Eaton and Anna Lundberg.

“The show will also have a selection of guest stars including Nina Sosanya, with more to be confirmed in due course.”

Speaking about the filming process, the BBC revealed that it was filmed in line with social distancing measures.

They added, “Production companies Infinity Hill and GCB Films are following the latest Government guidelines on Covid-19 to ensure that the series is made safely and responsibly, using a combination of self-shooting and video conferencing technology, all in accordance with the latest protocols.”

Staged will air in June on BBC1, so it’ll be something to look forward to whilst we’re spending time indoors.

It will join a number of other programmes that have been filmed in lockdown.

ITV recently created a series which focused on the lives of people during the pandemic.

Isolation Stories starred the likes of Sheridan Smith and Eddie Marsan, who all filmed from their own homes.

A lot of these stories were very serious in nature, so Staged will offer some lightheartedness during uncertain times.

Staged will air on BBC1 in June.