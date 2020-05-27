David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who in a new audio drama series

Exciting news!

David Tennant is returning to the Doctor Who universe for the first time since 2010.

The actor, who played the Tenth Doctor, will be starring in a brand new audio drama series.

He’ll be joined by Tom Baker, who played the Fourth Doctor between 1974 – 1981.

According to the Radio Times, Doctor Who: Out of Time will be an “an explosive new full-cast audio drama series”.

The first volume will be released in August, and future episodes will pair up different Doctors.

It was produced by Big Finish, who create audiobooks and podcasts.

David Tennant said, “Tom Baker was obviously the first Doctor that I knew. I was small when he took over and I grew up through the seven years that he was the Doctor.

“I was a massive fan. I met him in John Menzies in Glasgow and he signed my book. I had a doll of him. All that. Tom Baker was very much the Doctor. There is something about the way he is associated with the character that seems utterly timeless.”

The official synopsis is, “The Cathedral of Contemplation is an enigma, existing outside time. It turns through history, opening its doors across the universe to offer solace to those in need.

“Occasionally, the Doctor drops in – when he’s avoiding his destiny, it’s an ideal place to get some perspective. Only, he’s already there several lives earlier, so when dimension barriers break down, his past and present collide.

“And when the Daleks invade and commandeer the Cathedral, two Doctors must unite to stop them – or face extermination twice over!”