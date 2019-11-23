David Tennant looks CHILLING as he’s transformed into serial killer Dennis Nilsen – first picture!

The ex Time Lord as Nilsen in new three-part drama Des

David Tennant looks almost unrecognisable as he’s transformed into serial killer Dennis Nilsen for his new ITV drama Des.

The former Doctor Who star was famous for his beaming smile on the sci-fi hit, but here he looks a million miles away from his days as the Time Lord as he cuts an icy figure as Nilsen, one of Britain’s most notorious murderers.

The 48-year-old actor appears to have had his hair cut short for the part and here he’s seen sporting Nilsen’s familiar glasses in the early release snap from the three-part series.

Fans of David Tennant will no doubt be shocked and amazed at how he’s been made to look so much like Nilsen.

Based on the book Killing for Company by Brian Masters, the drama examines the infamous case through the eyes of three men – Nilsen (David Tennant), Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay (Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays) and biographer Masters (Line of Duty and The Crown’s Jason Watkins).

Nilsen, known as Des, admitted to killing at least 15 people in the 1970s and 1980s. He was discovered when DCI Peter Jay was called to 23 Cranley Gardens in Muswell Hill, north London on 9th February, 1983, to investigate human flesh blocking the drains.

Former civil servant Nilsen, who died in prison in 2018 aged 72, was convicted of six counts of murder and two of attempted murder in 1983. He was jailed for life, with a recommendation he serve at least 25 years.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill previously said: “This drama starts with Nilsen’s arrest and is looking at him through the eyes of the police officer trying to identify those he killed and deliver justice for them and the biographer he chose to tell his story.

“David Tennant is going to be brilliant as Dennis Nilsen and with Daniel Mays as Jay and Jason Watkins as Brian, this has an incredible cast to bring this story to screen and we are delighted to be making this with New Pictures for ITV.”