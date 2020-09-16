David Tennant’s killer drama Des breaks HUGE ratings record for ITV

A record number of people have been watching the new ITV drama...

David Tennant has left the nation gripped with his portrayal of serial killer Dennis ‘Des‘ Nilsen in his new ITV drama.

In fact so many people tuned in for the first episode of Des that it has already broken ratings records for the channel.

The first two episodes of the new three-part ITV drama aired on Monday and Tuesday this week, with the final instalment airing tonight at 9pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Topping the charts

Monday night’s episode saw a staggering 5.4 million people turning in, making Des the biggest drama debut since Sheridan Smith’s Cleaning Up in 2019.

The show also topped ITV drama, Quiz, which debuted at 5.3 million and told the story of the Who Wants to be a Millionaire cheating scandal.

Des explores how the horrific crimes of Scottish-born job centre worker Dennis Nilsen were uncovered in February 1983.

The gruesome story unravelled when the police were called to his North London home after human remains were found in a drain.

But instead of trying to cover up his crimes, Nilsen, then 37, calmly confessed to having killed “15 or 16” young men since 1978.

Nilsen was eventually sentenced to life in prison for six murders and two attempted murders.

Making a drama

The ITV drama explores the case through the eyes of biographer Brian Masters, who interviewed Nilsen for his book, Killing for Company, which partly inspired the series.

Speaking about the research he did for the role of Nilsen, David Tennant told us: “I met people involved in the case and people who knew him.

“You don’t want to do an impression but I did spend time studying him and listening to his voice, trying to think myself into that space.

“We were careful not to make this sensationalist, it’s memorialising the victims.

“I’d have had reservations if we were presenting a gothic horror piece, but this is cool and responsible. It’s not The Silence of the Lambs.”

Des concludes tonight on ITV at 9pm.