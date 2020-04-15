Three David Walliams children’s classics have just dropped on BBC iPlayer!

This is a great way to keep the kids entertained!

David Walliams has written a wide range of children’s stories, and three TV adaptations have landed on BBC iPlayer today.

The BBC has confirmed that Billionaire Boy, The Midnight Gang, and Grandpa’s Great Escape have been added to the streaming service.

These titles join much-loved programmes Gangsta Granny, Mister Stink, and The Boy in the Dress to complete the collection.

Here’s what you need to know about the new additions…

Billionaire Boy

This David Walliams adaptation follows Joe Spud (Elliot Sprakes) who lives with his factory worker father Len (John Thomson).

Len made millions after successfully inventing a new toilet roll, and quickly goes about spending his money.

He buys a huge mansion, sends Joe to private school and hires celebrity butler Warwick Davis.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Joe hates his new school and his relationship with his dad becomes strained.

It’s even worse when Len’s new girlfriend Sapphire (Catherine Tate) shows up.

Will Len eventually realise the errors of his ways?

The Midnight Gang

When Tom (Oliver Zetterstrom) gets hit on the head by a cricket ball, he ends up at Lord Funt Hospital.

Whilst here, he meets four other children who he soon embarks on an adventure with.

It’s described as being a “heartwarming and funny” story for children, and there’s plenty of great talent here too.

This includes Mark Heap as Sir Quentin Strillers, Alan Davies as the scary Porter, and Haydn Gwynne as the wicked Matron.

Grandpa’s Great Escape

In this story, Grandpa (Tom Courtenay) has Alzheimer’s disease and ends up in a care home as a result.

Unfortunately it’s ran by the evil matron Miss Dandy (Jennifer Saunders) making it a terrible place to be.

However the story becomes a lot more heartwarming when his grandson Jack (Kit Connor) plans to help him escape.

He was once a Spitfire pilot in WW2, and the story sees him taking to the skies once again.

All three of these adaptations are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.