Davina McCall reveals which Big Brother series is ‘etched in her mind’

The Big Brother presenter has some strong feelings about the reality series!

Davina McCall has revealed which classic Big Brother series is her all time favourite.

During lockdown, Davina and Rylan Clark-Neal have been revisiting Big Brother moments in a special series.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever celebrates the iconic reality series, and the best moments from throughout the years.

Whilst Davina McCall has made a lot of Big Brother memories, she reflected on her personal favourite series.

During Thursday’s episode, she revealed, “Big Brother 2, this is an important series to me.”

“When Rylan and I were choosing an episode, I reminded him that this was the original Big Mother series.”

Davina continued, “I got pregnant with Holly, 2001. It’s etched in my mind. We had a real love affair blossom in the house this season. We’re talking, of course, about Helen Adams and Paul Clark — but Helen had a boyfriend on the outside!

“That was mega because we all thought there’s no way it could happen because she’s got a boyfriend, but they fell in love. What can you do? When you fall in love, you fall in love.”

Rylan added that series 2 was so memorable because fans were hungry for more after a successful first series.

He said, “After that initial impact of Big Brother 1, when you went through this journey of getting to understand what this show was, the severity of it hitting, the aftermath of it, everyone was waiting for Big Brother 2.

“It was the first time, and I think probably the only time, the housemates walked through those doors knowing it was something but still not aware of where it could be. I think there’s something so pure about that.”

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever is available on demand via All4.