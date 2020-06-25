Davina McCall reveals when The Masked Singer will resume filming

We can't wait for it to return!

Davina McCall has revealed when The Masked Singer will continue filming.

The TV presenter works as a judge on the singing competition, where she is joined by Jonathon Ross, singer Rita Ora and actor Ken Jeong.

And following a number of global productions being put on hold due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the TV star has now given an update on the upcoming second series of The Masked Singer.

“It’s coming back!” she enthused on her podcast Making The Cut, revealing, “We are going to start filming in September or October.

“The audience situation will be easier with a one-metre rule,” she continued. “But things are changing so rapidly now with the easing that September is a lifetime away.

“It may well be that social distancing has gone out the window by that point.”

The news comes just months after Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, revealed that the series would go ahead whether they were allowed to have an audience or not, and that they had even started casting for the show

“It looks like we will have to do some shows without audiences…. [it’s] more manageable for us in an enclosed guarded space,” said Kevin at the Edinburgh TV Fest.

“The challenge for the production company and us is that when the big reveal comes, you don’t go ‘who the **** is that?’.”

Show host Joel Dommett also recently opened up on the show coming back, telling father and son Martin and Roman Kemp on their new weekend show Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best, “There is going to be another series”.

“I’m so excited that I’m now allowed to tell people,” he added excitedly.

Speaking of the show’s production team, he continued, “They’re all planning it.”

“They don’t know the rules for when it happens fully in September, but I’m so excited to be a part of the show I absolutely love.”