Dawn French turned down Strictly because she didn’t want to be a joke act

Dawn French would only be on Strictly if she was taken seriously

Dawn French has revealed that she turned down the chance to be on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 62-year-old said she’s been approached before “in a circling way” but she felt she’d just be seen as a comedy act.

The Vicar of Dibley legend insisted that she’d have liked to have had a proper crack at the show, but believed she wouldn’t have been taken seriously.

“They approached me in a circling way before. The problem is if I did it, I’d want to do it and properly dance,” said Dawn on her new Audible podcast with Jennifer Saunders – French & Saunders: Titting Around.

“At this age, you’re not taken seriously. Also if you’re from comedy, they want to shoot you out of a cannon like Ann Widdecombe and I don’t want that.

“I want the nicest dress, the most elegant other dancer and to take it seriously and nobody would want that.”

Dawn’s long-time comedy partner, Jennifer Saunders also said she wasn’t interested in being on the show.

While Jennifer, 62, said she enjoyed watching it, she wasn’t at all keen on making the show’s behind the scenes films which the celebrity and their partner make each week.

“Please don’t make me do your silly films and your stupid jokes and skip off with a dancer hand-in-hand.”

So, sadly it doesn’t look like we will being seeing either Dawn or Jennifer on Strictly anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the BBC has now confirmed that the new series of Strictly Come Dancing will begin on Saturday October 17th at 7.50pm. (See our TV guide for more shows to enjoy). The live shows will then begin the following Saturday.

