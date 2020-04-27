We'll finally get answers after that serious cliffhanger...

Dead to Me fans will be relieved to know that a second season is arriving on Netflix very soon.

The first ended on a dramatic cliffhanger after widowed Jen found out who was responsible for her husband’s death.

Here’s everything you need to know about season 2.

WARNING: Contains spoilers for season 1!

What happened in Dead to Me season 1?

After striking up an unlikely friendship with Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), widowed Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) is horrified to discover she was responsible for her husband’s death.

Flashbacks in season 1 confirm that Judy killed Jen’s husband Ted in a hit-and-run incident, and she’d been hiding it from her new friend.

But things become even more complicated as the season ends with Jen standing over the body of Judy’s ex-fiance Steve Wood (James Marsden) with a gun in her hand.

What should we expect in the new season?

Season 2 will pick up after a whirlwind first season, and the first order of business is what to do about Steve’s dead body floating in the pool.

It also looks like their friendship will continue for better or for worse.

Series creator Liz Feldman told Entertainment Weekly, “What I will say is that [season 2] will be about the further exploration of this friendship between these two women.”

“In the most basic way, the score has been evened. What I wanted to do was create a situation where they’re forced together, and they need each other now in some ways more than they did at the beginning of season 1.”

Is there a trailer for Dead to Me season 2?

Yes! Netflix has shared an official trailer and it gives us a taste of what to expect.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Jen and Judy are struggling with the aftermath of Steve’s death.

With the FBI sniffing around too, the pair are going to have to be careful.

The trailer teases some scary stuff, such as an ‘I know what you did’ message spray painted on Jen’s garage. But who put that there?

When can we watch the new season?

There’s not long to wait now, as a confirmed release date is 8th May.

If you want a recap, all episodes of the first season are still on Netflix.

Finally, will there be a third season of Dead to Me?

So far nobody has confirmed a third season, but one hasn’t been ruled out either.

Maybe we’ll be seeing more from Judy and Jen in future?