DEADLY DRAMA in Neighbours as this LEGEND is targeted by a KILLER

Finn Kelly's reign of terror is far from over...

Today’s Neighbours sees Susan Kennedy targeted by killer Finn Kelly – but will she be able to escape from his deadly grip?

Last weeks Neighbours was action packed and full of drama as the soap celebrated 35 years of being on screen with a huge week of stunts and gripping storylines.

While there were five weddings being celebrated in Erinsborough during the regular lunch and tea time episodes, there was a much darker thread of storylines in episodes that were aired at a special late-night time of 10pm.

As Finn made it his mission to win Elly over once and for all, he firstly threw Bea down a mine shaft, and then Harlow closely followed as she tried to rescue her friend.

He also hit Toadie over the head with a rock and left him to drown in a sinking boat, shot Gary Canning in the back with a bow and arrow, and then set the island alight with petrol and took Aster with him as he fled, leaving everyone to die.

But that’s not the end of Finn’s dark side, because today he arrives back in Ramsay Street and targets a terrified Susan.

He lures Susan into the car with him with the lie that they’re going to the mountains to find Bea… but of course it is all a lie because Bea is still fighting for her life in a mine shaft.

But Susan is oblivious to what has happened on the island… and it is only once she gets into the car and realises Finn has Aster that she realises something is seriously wrong.

The pair get to the cabin and Susan quickly realises that Finn has got his memory back, and that if she wants to get her and Aster out of danger then she is going to have to tread very carefully.

But when she tries to escape from the cabin in the middle of the night, Finn sees what she is doing and ties her to a chair, holding her hostage as he starts to dig her grave outside.

It’s dark times for Susan and she knows her days are numbered. But how exactly does Finn plan to bump Susan off? It seems only a miracle can save her now…

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5