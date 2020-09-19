Cain Dingle armed with a baseball bat is never going to end well...

Next week’s Emmerdale will see Cain Dingle out for revenge after learning Jamie Tate is the one who mowed Moira down in a hit and run.

While viewers have known from the moment the accident happened that Jamie was to blame, Moira (Natalie J Robb) has been left in the dark about who hit her with their car.

Until now Jamie has managed to keep his deadly secret hidden… but when he upsets estranged wife Andrea next week, she gets her own back by telling Moira everything.

Moira is stunned to discover that the person who left her for dead on the side of the road is someone she knows and soon she and Cain (Jeff Hordley) are confronting Belle.

Predictably, Belle denies all knowledge of what Jamie did, but Cain wasn’t born yesterday and knows she is covering for the man she loves.

Hidden evidence

Belle races back to Jamie and tells him that his secret is out, but surprisingly he is cool a cucumber about the whole thing.

He reassures Belle that all the damaged car parts that link him to the crime are now at the bottom of a lake and he even offers to take her there to see for herself.

When the pair arrive at the lake, Belle is happy to see there is nothing the police can use against Jamie in the hit and run case.

Jamie uses the moment to declare his love for Belle, grateful to have her support in his time of need.

Cain’s on the warpath

However, the romantic mood is soon shattered when they spot a menacing Cain approaching, brandishing a bat.

Cain clearly wants revenge on the man who nearly killed the love of his life… but will Belle be able to stop Cain before things get seriously out of hand?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.