Dear Evan Hansen star Sam Tutty joins Hollyoaks

Sam Tutty, the star of West End musical Dear Evan Hansen, is joining the cast of Hollyoaks.

The 23 year old will play Timmy Simons, an employee of dodgy ‘Oaks resident Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

Computer wiz Timmy has been groomed by Fergus, and tasked by his boss with looking after the technical side of his dodgy dealings.

It will be revealed that Timmy is working with Fergus on his infamous ‘Bluebird’ – the seedy operation in which Fergus is placing CCTV cameras in the bedrooms of unsuspecting teenage girls, and charging people to watch the intimate footage.

Tommy appears harmless at first, but Hollyoaks bosses promise there is “more to him than meets the eye.”

Tutty had his professional breakthrough in a UK stage revival of the musical Once on This Island in 2018.

After intensive auditions, he was then cast as Evan Hansen’s alternate in a transfer of the smash hit musical from Broadway to London’s West End. However, he went on to secure the main role, which he played from 2019 to 2020 at The Noel Coward Theatre.

His performance gained widespread praise from critics, and he received numerous awards, including the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Says Tutty, “Working at Hollyoaks is an absolute delight. Everyone has been so welcoming and been very supportive whenever I have had any questions. This mainly goes out to the wonderful Robert Beck, who plays Fergus, Timmy’s terrifying overseer.

He adds: “I feel so privileged to play a character like Timmy, he is clearly terrified of those he works for. His poisoned moral compass has led him down a treacherous path, and I’m very excited to see what’s at the end.”

Tutty’s first appearance as Timmy will be on Wednesday 2nd June on E4. The episode will be screened on Channel 4 on Thursday 3rd June.

