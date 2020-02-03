Yashvi Rebecchi is about to find her life on the line in today's Neighbours...

It seems Ned Willis’s plan to keep girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi safe from dangerous gang member Zenin has fallen flat in today’s Neighbours when she finds her life in serious danger.

Neighbours fans have watched in horror as Ned and Yashvi have been targeted by a dangerous gang who believe that the pair saw something they shouldn’t have while Ned was part of the illegal fight club last year.

But while Ned is adamant that he didn’t witness anything shady, his former fight club acquaintance Kane revealed that the gang were loading mysterious boxes into a van the night Ned pulled Bea Nilsson out of the fighting ring.

During a visit to see Kane in prison last week, Ned came up with a plan to bluff the dangerous gang in a bid to keep Yashvi safe, and told Toadie everything he knew before threatening to go to the police should anything happen to his girlfriend.

But it seems that his words have fallen on deaf ears because today sees Yashvi in serious danger as she heads off to her police exam.

As she pulls away in her car it is clear it has been tampered with, but oblivious Yashvi starts to drive to the exam only to find smoke starting to billow from under the bonnet.

Thankfully she has the sense to stop the car and call Ned for help… but later when Bea looks at the car at the garage it is clear to Ned that Zenin is responsible for the damage.

But Ned is determined to keep Yashvi in the dark, wanting her to focus on getting onto her police training course… but is keeping the life-threatening danger that she is in a secret really the best idea?

As Ned starts to struggle to protect his girlfriend, could Yashvi find her life under threat again?

And with Ned unable to be by her side 24/7 perhaps next time Zenin and his gang might have more luck getting rid of Yashvi…

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5