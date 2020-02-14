DEATH in Emmerdale as THIS familiar face gets caught up in a shooting?

Who will find their life in jeopardy?

Next week’s Emmerdale will see Cain Dingle shoot a mysterious figure in the darkness, only to realise that it is someone he knows.

Emmerdale fans have seen Moira’s livelihood come under threat when rustlers targeted the farm, but soon someone stealing her livestock soon becomes the least of her worries when Cain shoots someone on her land.

The drama starts when Moira decides to stay up all night to protect her farm, leaving her shattered but determined to get rid of the rustlers.

Later Victoria and Matty are shocked when Moira admits that she’s signed the divorce papers, but before Victoria can talk some sense into her they are interrupted by Nate coming to warn them against the rustlers being back in the area, and Moira heads straight back to the farm to warn them off.

The following day Nate asks Cain if there is anything that he can do to put things right between him and Moira, and while Cain bristles at the idea of Nate getting involved with his and Moira’s business, he later makes a slip when he refers to Moira as his missus.

Nate is quick to point out that Cain still has feelings for Moira, but his observation doesn’t go down well with a still broken hearted Cain.

However there could be some truth in Nate’s claim, because the following day Cain is heading to Moira’s to lend a hand with the rustlers.

The pair are spooked when they hear a noise on the farm, and prepare themselves for an ambush… however when they realise that the noise was caused by a broken door, the pair collapse in relief.

Moira tells Cain that she thinks he still has feelings for her, but he brushes her off and heads out to search the fields for rustlers, leaving Moira frustrated.

But their troubles are far from over, because later Cain finds the body of a dead sheep and instantly fears the worst.

Grabbing his gun he heads back to the barn where Moira is, and when he sees the mysterious figure of a man approaching Moira in the darkness of the barn, Cain reacts without thinking and shoots.

But while Cain and Moira assume that they have shot a rustler, their world comes collapsing down when the their torch lights up the injured person’s face and they’re shocked to recognise who it is.

As Moira jumps into action and tries to stop the bleeding, Cain stares in disbelief.

But who have they shot? And will they survive?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.