Jack will be back soon for his final adventures in the sun

Get ready for Death in Paradise 2020 – which the BBC has now confirmed will start on Thursday January 9th at 9pm.

Yep, the BBC1 favourite will be back in early January for a new series with Ardal O’Hanlon back as DI Jack Mooney, investigating more murders in the sun.

But in a big twist Jack will be seen departing the beautiful island of Saint Marie as The Royle Family’s Ralf Little takes over leading man duties as Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

So, when does Death in Paradise 2020 start on BBC1?

Death in Paradise series nine will start on Thursday January 9th at 9pm.

When does Ardal O’Hanlon depart Death in Paradise as Jack?

We don’t know exactly which episode Ardal will leave as Jack as the show’s bosses are holding that back. Of course, the show’s first leading man, DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller) was famously murdered. Could the same fate await Jack? Or will he enjoy a happier exit like Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman who left when he found love? Bless him!

So, why does Ralf Little’s character, Detective Inspector Neville Parker, come to Saint Marie?

DI Parker is sent to Saint Marie, rather reluctantly, when a woman from his hometown of Manchester is murdered. However Ralf seems much happier about having lots of time in the sun. “It took less than 0.005 seconds to say, ‘Yes’ to playing the new DI. How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It’s a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in this series of Death in Paradise.”

Why did Ardal O’Hanlon decide to leave Death in Paradise?

“It’s time to move on and explore other opportunities – preferably nearer the Arctic Circle,” jokes Ardal. “I’ve spent four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney, solving over 20 murder cases!

“It’s been a hugely rewarding experience, working with talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world.

“I’m confident Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor.”

Is fan favourite Don Warrington back as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson?!

Yes! Everyone loves the Commissioner and it will be great to see what kind of relationship he builds with Ralf Little’s cop. The Commissioner loves gently mocking his top man! Also back for the new run are Tobi Bakare as Officer JP Hooper, Shyko Amos as Officer Ruby Patterson, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey and new series regular Aude Legastelois as DS Madeline Dumas.

Will Danny John-Jules be in Death in Paradise 2020 as Officer Dwayne Myers?

Not that we know of. However, Dwayne hasn’t been killed off, so you never know, he could return one day to the show…

Will there be a tenth series of Death in Paradise in 2021?

Yes! The BBC has already ordered series 10, even though series nine hasn’t gone out yet.