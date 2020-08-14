Ardal O'Hanlon opens up about his time on Death in Paradise...

There is sad news for Death in Paradise fans because former star Ardal O’Hanlon has ruled out ever making a comeback to the show.

The actor, who played DI Jack Mooney in the BBC hit drama from series six to nine, has admitted that while he loved his time in the role, it isn’t one he will be reprising.

Ralf Little has now taken over the lead as DI Neville Parker since joining the show for season nine.

When asked about returning to the show Ardal told Hello: “I can say definitely not.

“I feel a real sense of closure as an actor, but also as a person, a real sense of completion.

I really felt that in terms of an acting job, it was a wonderful, varied and incredibly busy.

“Jack’s pretty much in every scene so you’ve got an awful lot of stuff to get through every day and I just feel from that point of view alone like, there was nowhere else to go.

“When I started I always thought in the back of my head that I’d do three series and that’s it.”

Fans were disappointed when the character of Jack left the show earlier this year as he headed back to London to reunite with his daughter, Siobhan.

Death in Paradise became one of the first TV shows to return to filming following lockdown this year, and the cast and crew are currently in the Caribbean filming season 10.

The series returns with some changes to the cast.

Shyko Amos, who plays Ruby Patterson is departing her role, while Aude Legastelois-Bide, who plays Madeleine Dumas will also be leaving the show.