Death in Paradise shock as Camille to return for show’s 10th anniversary

Death in Paradise favourite Camille to take centre stage in special two-part story

Death in Paradise legend Sara Martins will return as Camille Bordey after a six year break for the hit BBC1 drama’s 10th anniversary.

It’s a move that will delight fans as Camille, one of the show’s original characters, was a massive favourite before she departed during series four in 2015.

Sara enjoyed a wonderful on screen chemistry with Ben Miller, who played the drama’s first detective, DI Richard Poole.

And the star revels she’s thrilled about being part of Death in Paradise season 10.

Sara says: “There are some characters that never leave you and I’m still Camille, wherever I go. After many years, people still reference and send their love to me as Camille, so it was obvious that I had to go back and the 10th anniversary is the perfect opportunity! I want to celebrate the longevity of Death in Paradise.

“It was life changing for me and I’m so grateful to the show. I feel like I’m going back home with new folks and old, to bring more fun and joy. I’m really happy to wear Camille’s ‘twinkly-ness’ again.”

Camille will return to Saint Marie in a special two-part story. The BBC teases that “Camille is thrown into an ongoing investigation involving her mother, Mayor Catherine Bordey. Catherine’s life is turned upside down when the death of a friend pulls her into grave danger”.

Florence is also back for series 10 of Death in Paradise…

It’s previously been announced that Josephine Jobert is also coming back to the series as DS Florence Cassell.

Also back for the new series are Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as Sergeant JP Hooper, and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

When she originally left the show, Sara spoke to us. Asked what she’d miss the most, she replied: “The joking around and playing of tricks! The scenes were so funny we were all in this kind of mood, so we had a lot of laughs.

“When you’re with friends, one joke leads to another! I think those vibrations between us came across on screen. I’m going to miss that most of all – and, of course, being in beautiful Guadeloupe.”

It seems she’s keen to get back!

Death in Paradise is expected to return in January on BBC1.


