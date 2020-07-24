Death in Paradise announces TWO shocking character departures

Death in Paradise has announced two shocking character departures.

Death in Paradise has finally resumed filming after being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, so fans are expecting it to be back on screens sometime soon.

But it seems like it will be back with some changes, as two major characters will be leaving before season 10.

BBC bosses have revealed that Shyko Amos, who plays Ruby Patterson, and the Aude Legastelois-Bidé, who plays Madeleine Dumas, will both be leaving the show.

Announcing the news in a statement, show bosses confirmed, “After two series bringing law, order, and joy to the streets of Saint Marie, we’re sad to say goodbye to Ruby Patterson who made such a massive impact in such a short time!

“DS Madeleine Dumas will also be departing Saint Marie’s sunny shores and we would like to thank [them] for bringing Ruby and Madeleine to life and wish them all the very best for the future.”

And while it’s a shame to see the duo head out, it was a pleasant surprise to also learn that Josephine Jobert, who played Florence Cassell before leaving the show after season eight, will be coming back to the show.

“Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago,” the BBC said in an announcement, :but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville.

“As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.”

Speaking about the exciting comeback, executive producer Tim Keys said: “It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville.

“We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses – including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two.

“We are determined to make this our biggest and best series yet and can’t wait to take our viewers back to Saint Marie in 2021.”