Death in Paradise confirms THIS Emmerdale favourite will be starring in series 10

Emmerdale legend Kelvin is heading to Saint Marie

Death in Paradise has revealed that ex Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher will appear in the upcoming new series.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is the latest actor to have been named as guesting in Death in Paradise season 10.

It’s not been revealed whether Kelvin, who played Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, will be a suspect or a victim.

The official Death in Paradise twitter account said: “Emmerdale star and Strictly sensation Kelvin Fletcher will be hotstepping it over to Saint Marie!”

It appears that Kelvin could be in the same episode featuring comedian Jason Manford, who’s already been officially confirmed as taking part in the new series.

Jason has shared behind-the-scenes snaps of himself with Kelvin, hinting that the pair could be in the same episode. Might Kelvin’s character murder Jason’s?!

Other guest stars confirmed for the new series include London Kills actor Laura Aikman and former Casualty actor Patrick Robinson.

The new series of Death in Paradise is promising to be huge. It was previously revealed that Josephine Jobert is coming back to the crime drama as DS Florence Cassell.

If that wasn’t enough to get fans excited last week the news broke that Sara Martins will be returning as Camille Bordey after a six year break.

Camille was one of the show’s original characters alongside Ben Miller, who played DI Richard Poole.

Talking about her return, Sara said: “There are some characters that never leave you and I’m still Camille, wherever I go. After many years, people still reference and send their love to me as Camille, so it was obvious that I had to go back and the 10th anniversary is the perfect opportunity! I want to celebrate the longevity of Death in Paradise.

“It was life changing for me and I’m so grateful to the show. I feel like I’m going back home with new folks and old, to bring more fun and joy. I’m really happy to wear Camille’s ‘twinkly-ness’ again.”

Death in Paradise, featuring ex Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, will return in 2021.