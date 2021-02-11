DI Neville Parker sets the record straight on his rumoured departure...

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has addressed rumours that he’s leaving the BBC1 drama, and it seems he’s not going anywhere just yet.

Taking to Instagram, Ralf shared a TikTok video where he filmed a funny behind the scenes clip in character as DI Neville Parker alongside DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller), DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) and DS Camille Bordey (Sara Martins).

DI Poole returned in an emotional episode recently, with fans delighted to see Ben Miller back for a special episode. But aside from this, some fans were wondering if there’ll be another DI heading to the island to replace DI Parker.

One of the comments read: “Loving the new series of death in paradise but is there any truth that you are leaving the show ?? Neville and Marlon are like a breath of fresh air and really funny as well. I hope you’ll stay , you are brilliant as him love it . 👻💙”

But Ralf reassured the concerned fan, replying: “Nope. No idea where that has come from!” So with the actor himself dismissing the rumours, it’s safe to say he’ll be sticking around on the island for a bit longer.

Last month Ralf told Virgin Radio: “I’ll be back next year. I don’t think I’m signed for the two years.” The actor added that he he’s not “in a hurry to not go to the Caribbean for five months and leave a TV show.”

Ralf Little joined Death in Paradise in January 2020, taking over from Ardal O’Hanlon. Talking to us about starring in the series, Ralf said: “It’s an absolute joy. I was a guest star in the second series, and thought that might be preclude me from ever being considered for the main role.

“When I was offered the part I was absolutely delighted. I’ve been acting for 23 years and love it, but this is the first outright lead I’ve done. It’s exciting for me that I’m turning 40, fast careering towards middle age, and now a leading man in a hit show!”

Death in Paradise continues on BBC1 on Friday 12th February at 9pm. It has been pushed back by one day because of the football.