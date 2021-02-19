Death in Paradise fans ‘FUMING’ at that cliffhanger ending

Contains spoilers if you've not seen the final episode of Death in Paradise series 10

Death in Paradise fans have been left “fuming” by the cliffhanger end which saw DI Neville Parker apparently about to confess his feelings to DS Florence Cassell.

The whole of Death in Paradise season 10 had been teasing a romance between the cop pair. Florence (Josephine Jobert) returned to Saint Marie during this series after escaping the island following the murder of her fiancé.

At first, Neville (Ralf Little) simply saw Florence as a colleague but gradually he started to fall in love with her. In last night’s finale Catherine told Neville that it was time he at last told Florence how he felt.

Neville, spurred into action by the fact that Florence had netted a date with an old school friend, then headed over to her house.

Florence answered the door, dressed up for her date, and Neville started talking… but the series cut just as he seemed poised to tell her everything. Viewers were left gobsmacked and angered that they will now have to wait a whole year to find out if the pair get together.

“That ending Death in Paradise, he’s got to stand on that doorstep with his mouth open for another year now….grrrr!,” tweeted on fan.

Another wrote: “Fuming with that death in paradise ending, sort it out.”

“Right the ending to that season of death in paradise has left me raging,” commented a third.

But some fans were more positive about the ending. One commented: “What a great episode and fantastic ending. This series has been great, after what I thought had been a slight dip, Death in Paradise is back to its best. Good storylines and emotion within our favourite police team. Such a joy to watch.”

Meanwhile, Death in Paradise fans were united in being sad at the departure of Tobi Bakare as JP. The official Death in Paradise twitter page even put together a little compilation video of all his best moments.

In a final act of kindess, JP risked his whole career to save Marlon from going to jail. Marlon punched a suspect, but JP claimed he had been the violent one so Marlon wouldn’t throw his life away.

Tobi first joined the show in 2015, making him one of the longest serving actors on the show.

Dont worry Death in Paradise will return for a new series in 2022!