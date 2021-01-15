Could there be a new romance on the horizon in Death in Paradise? Surely Neville is too anoying?!

Death in Paradise fans are convinced there’s a new romance coming their way as Detective Neville Parker (Ralph Little) and Sergeant Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) continue to grow closer.

In the season 10 premiere, Sergeant Cassell returned to the show, and since then she and Detective Parker have spent a lot of time together. During one scene, the pair had dinner together and opened up about some personal issues.

Florence told Neville about her late fiancé’s death, and Neville has also opened up about his father’s passing, as well as some unsuccessful dates from his past.

But the preview for the next episode has some fans convinced that the pair are going on a date, and will soon be romantically involved. Are the creators teasing a romance between these two characters?

One fan on Twitter wrote, “The Neville & Florence romance storyline starts next week I’m guessing?’

Another added, “Oh, Florence and Neville are having fun together. Oh no, they are making me ship it.”

Another wrote, “Florence looks like she’s on a date?”

And a third added, “Is they going to be a romance brewing between Florence and Neville I hope so”

With news that there’ll be at least two more Death in Paradise seasons to enjoy, there’s definitely a potential to flesh out a proper romance storyline for Neville and Florence. But are fans correct in their predictions?

Executive Producer Tim Key previously teased, “We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story. Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again – we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.”

Death in Paradise continues on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).