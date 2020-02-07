Ralf Little has made his Death in Paradise debut... and fans love him!



Following DI Jack Mooney’s (Ardal O’Hanlon) departure from Death in Paradise, new detective DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) stepped in to investigate the mysterious death of a young woman.

Despite being allergic to everything on the island, DI Parker was able to solve his first case pretty quickly, and as a result, he impressed fans with his ‘hilarious’ performance.

But before Ralf started filming, the original DI Richard Poole, played by actor Ben Miller, passed on a crucial bit of advice to our new leading detective…

When Ralf asked Ben for some advice, the actor warned him not to get lumbered with a thick suit!

“Ben’s advice was, ‘Make sure they don’t make you wear a three-piece dark suit!’,” he told us.

But as Ralf made his debut on the show as DI Parker, fans were left thrilled and seem to have already warmed to the newcomer…

This isn’t the first time that Ralph Little has starred in Death in Paradise. Fans of the show might remember his role as Will Teague back in season 2.

In the episode A Dash of Sunshine, Will was a murder suspect who was thoroughly questioned by DI Richard Poole.

According to Metro, Ralf was apprehensive about joining the Death in Paradise cast. When approached by his agent, he said: “Don’t be ridiculous, I’ve already done an episode I can’t be a guest again.

“I can’t just go in and be a murderer or a red herring or something like that. Then my agent said, ‘No, no they mean for a new detective’. And I was like ‘what’?”

But he agreed to take on the role and fans seem impressed so far!

Death in Paradise continues next Thursday (February 13) at 9pm on BBC One.