Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares amazing teenage snap with this Coronation Street legend!

Ralf and Corrie's Alan Halsall were in Heartbeat together!

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has shared a wonderful throwback photograph of himself with Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, aka Tyrone Dobbs.

The cracking snap is of the well-known actors, who’re friends, when they were just a pair of cheeky looking lads in hugely popular ITV series Heartbeat.

It’s fair to say the boys haven’t changed that much – and any Coronation Street fan would quickly recognise Alan’s trademark grin.

Ralf revealed on Twitter that Alan had sent the snap as the Death in Paradise new boy celebrated his 40th birthday recently.

Ralf tweeted: “Wow. My old mate @alanhalsall has just sent me this gem from when we were in Heartbeat as teenagers. I’d guess 1997? Tell you what Al… I think we’ve both aged OK!”

At 37, Alan is a bit younger than Ralf. If Ralf is correct and the year was 1997, then Ralf would have been about 17 in the picture, while Alan would be about 14.

The following year Alan landed the role of Tyrone in Coronation Street. And Ralf also enjoyed a brief time in Corrie, playing a character called Mark Stranks in 1999 for three episodes. Both actors also appeared in children’s drama Children’s Ward.

Ralf of course went on to star in The Royle Family and he’s now the new leading man in Death in Paradise. His second episode as DI Neville Parker can be seen on BBC1 this Thursday at 9pm.

Neville, who’s desperate to escape Saint Marie, must try and discover who’s murdered an ex-SAS officer. He also needs to work on his friendship with the Commissioner!

See Alan in Coronation Street on ITV.