Death in Paradise reveal first glimpse of Ben Miller back from the dead!

New trailer shows Ben Miller walking up a beach in Saint Marie as DI Richard Poole

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller will return from the dead in the new series of the BBC1 hit.

The 54-year-old actor played the show’s first detective, DI Richard Poole, from 2011 to 2014.

However, the character was murdered with an ice pick at the start of the third series and DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) took over detective duties on Saint Marie.

But now it’s been revealed that Ben will be returning for Death in Paradise season 10! The way the announcement is worded it sounds like he’s coming back as Poole. Quite how that’s going to be possible when the character is dead isn’t revealed.

The BBC confirms that Ben Miller will be making a “special cameo appearance during the tenth anniversary series”.

Adding: “We’re not going to tell you anything more than that – all details of his role will be left for the viewer to discover in series 10, airing on BBC1 in 2021.”

The new Death in Paradise trailer…

A new trailer shows current series detective DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) with DS Camille Bordey (Sarah Martins) and DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert). Camille then turns to see none other than DI Richard Poole walking up the beach in his trademark tie and briefcase combo!

Awkward as ever, Richard is seen adjusting his tie for the heat and giving Camille a nervous little wave.

So, is Camille, who always had a soft spot for Richard, simply having a flashback to her days working with him? Or does Richard have a long lost identical twin brother who’s turned up on Saint Marie? Or was his death somehow faked? The questions are endless!

All we do know for sure is that Ben will be appearing in the new run. Fans were already excited enough at the news that Josephine Jobert and Sarah Martins are both back for the new series.

There’s also been some top guest star names announced for the new run including ex Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Jason Manford.

But, the return of Ben Miller is the most thrilling news so far. Meanwhile, outside of Death in Paradise Ben is making a new ITV crime series called Professor T. He stars as the eccentric, but brilliant Criminology Professor Jasper Tempest, who works at Cambridge University.

Death in Paradise returns to BBC1 in 2021.