Death in Paradise season 10 sees Florence back and Neville getting romantic...

Death in Paradise season 10 will see the return of DI Neville Parker and – in a big twist – DS Florence Cassell.

The new series is also that extra bit special as it sees the show celebrate its 10th anniversary from when it originally launched with Ben Miller starring as DI Richard Poole.

Death in Paradise season 10 release date – when will it be back on BBC1?

Death in Paradise is likely to return in January 2021. Filming had to be stopped at one point due to Covid-19, but thankfully filming resumed back in July. So, hopefully production will be wrapped in time for it to enjoy its normal January slot.

Why is Florence back in Death in Paradise?

Well the character originally left halfway through season eight when her fiance Patrice was murdered. Two years on Florence has decided it’s time to get back to work, but she hadn’t counted on how annoying Neville can be! Expect some clashes!!

Who’s in the cast of Death in Paradise season 10?

Ralf Little stars as DI Neville Parker, with Josephine Jobert making a comeback after a spell away from the show as Florence. Also returning are Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as JP and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey. The Commissioner, of course, is the only original character left. Also expect some top guest stars to be announced for the new run.

Two big characters who won’t be appearing are Ruby Patterson (played by Shyko Amos) and Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois-Bidé). They have both left the show.

What’s the plot?

Well it looks like Neville might get a romantic interest during the series. Florence is set to help Neville embrace his new life, but is Neville really ready to do that? Meanwhile, JP runs into 18-year-old petty criminal Marlon with unexpected consequences.

JP is set for a tough time in the new series and not just because he now has twins to look after. The Beeb teases that there “are some shocking developments at work” which test JP to his limits.

And Catherine will be in grave danger during the new series…

Death in Paradise season 10 is expected to be on BBC1 in January 2021 (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).