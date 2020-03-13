Death in Paradise legend Ben Miller to front new ITV crime drama

Death in Paradise star will front new ITV crime drama.

Ben Miller, who played DI Richard Poole in the first two seasons of Death in Paradise, will be starring in a brand new drama for ITV.

The crime thriller Professor T is based on the Belgian hit series of the same name.

It will see star Ben playing genius criminologist Professor Jasper Tempest, who suffers from OCD.

Ben will be acting alongside Harry Potter actress Frances de la Tour, who played French school headmistress Madame Maxime in the fourth and seventh films of the saga, Harry Potter and Goblet of Fire and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Rising Damp star Frances will be playing Adelaide, who is the overbearing mother of Ben’s character.

“Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma,’ said CEO of production company Eagle Eye Drama, Walter Iuzzolino.

“It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences.”

This is not the only new series that actor and comedian Ben Miller will be acting in.

The hugely popular actor will also be starring in a brand new Netflix drama.

The highly-anticipated Bridgerton, which comes from award-winning executive producer Shonda Rhimes, who created hit shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder.

The Netflix drama has not yet confirmed a release date, but it is thought that it will be hitting screens later this year.

As for Professor T, we expect keen fans will have to wait a while to get a glimpse of it, as we’re not sure when filming will begin for the show.

Hopefully it’s not too far away though, as we’re excited to see this hit screens!